23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They’re Ride-Or-Die Best Friends

Here’s the whole letter:

“My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I don’t mind if there may be retaliation.) This is my opinion. Its greed, manipulation, and power. There is no heart or thought of anyone else. No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14 year old in her bedroom. You’ve robbed and crushed one of [the] best songwriters of our time [and] an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world.

I have known Taylor for 13 years. She is the most dedicated, fearless, feisty, [strong] woman I’ve ever known. People can say ‘bitch,’ but what I’m saying to you is [that] that’s called a woman with true identity and strength who takes no shit. I listened to ‘Fearless’ before it came out and I just remember us jumping on a bed and she was just sparkling, so proud of her diary being read by the whole world. Nervous of people not liking it. But that become one of the biggest records — an album that saved so many young [women] who felt alone. [Had] a broken heart. Who were healing. Those who felt invisible. [She] gave a voice to those who didn’t know that they had one all along. Believing in dreams again. I continue to see how she has constantly challenged herself to create a beautiful life that belongs to just her. So I can tell you first hand [that] the MOST important thing to Taylor is her family, love, her fans, and her MUSIC. I really hope there is a change of heart over this unfortunate situation.

Seeing my best friend (or any of my friends) be constantly pulled down is the worst feeling. Taylor fights. She will never stop fighting. People grow from choices. Some will stay exactly the same. I just want a change of heart. I love you.”