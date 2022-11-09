411MANIA | Update On AEW’s Relationship With Warner Bros. Discovery, Likelihood Of New Rights Deal

A new report has an update on AEW’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and the possibility of a renewal of their rights deal. As reported last week, AEW began filming a new reality series for their broadcast partner that is expected to behind the scenes at AEW through the experiences of several members of the roster who will be the focal points.

According to Fightful Select, one source within Warner Bros. Discovery spoke with them and said that they would be “shocked” if AEW wasn’t offered a renewal deal with a significant rights fee increase. The report notes that AEW and WBD have been very collaborative and open to input regarding their content. The source noted that 2022 has been a big rebound year for wrestling interest and that it came at just the right time for both WWE and AEW.

AEW’s deal with Warner Bros. Discovery runs through the end of 2023.