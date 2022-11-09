Categories
5 Red-Flag Signs That Indicate Hidden Trauma Is Destroying A Relationship


Trauma is a subject more and more people are discussing these days, and we are all the better for it. After all, trauma can have a serious impact on an individual.

Many people may not realize the role of hidden trauma plays in relationships.

My married but troubled clients Sean and Serena were with me for their third counseling session. They were making some great progress in listening to each other and solving a sticky communication problem.

Sam went first to describe their improvements since we last met.

Suddenly Serena erupted in anger, yelled at Sam, then at me, and stormed out of my room with a classic door slam. Sam, looking shaken, said he thought their progress was too good to be true, that one of her explosions was bound to happen.

But what, exactly, happened?

What I’ve learned over dozens of years working with couples, and even in my own marriages, is that an unexpected response, repeated over similar situations or conversations, may be an indicator that some hidden trauma was triggered.

Signs of hidden trauma

Trauma occurs when the brain gets overwhelmed with incoming data. It happens so fast, or is so much, that the brain doesn’t have a chance to process what’s happening.



