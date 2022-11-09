7 Ways to Fix Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Dev Error 6036 on Windows

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a game with a huge budget, but that doesn’t mean it’s free from bugs and errors. For instance, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players have run into the nasty Dev Error 6036, which can appear at any time and cause a complete game crash.





If you’re encountering this issue, we’re here to help. In this article, we’ll share some solutions to get rid of the issue for good.





What Causes the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Dev Error 6036 on Windows?

The Dev Error 6036 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (or just “Modern Warfare” for short) mainly appears when you try to run the game with DirectX 12. However, there’re a few other culprits that can be responsible for this issue:

The Dev Error 6036 can pop up if you try to play the game without administrative permissions. If the game servers are currently facing downtime, you will likely see the 6036 error. The issue can also appear due to game file corruption.

Now let’s check out all the possible solutions you can try to eliminate the error code.

1. Try Performing Basic Repairs and Checks

There’s a good chance that the Dev Error 6036 appears as a one-time system glitch. As such, restart your computer and launch Modern Warfare to make sure this wasn’t a one-time fluke.

If that doesn’t fix it, the error code can appear due to a lack of administrative permissions. In this case, run the game as an administrator and check if it helps.

To run Modern Warfare as an administrator, right-click on the Modern Warfare shortcut icon and choose Properties. Switch to the Compatiblity tab, check the Run this program as an administrator box, and then click Apply.

The error code can appear due to an ongoing server outage or system-wide issue. So, before you get into more complex fixes, head toward the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare server status page to check the service status.

If the services are currently under maintenance or facing downtime, you will have to wait until they become operational again to continue playing the game.

2. Set Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to Run With DirectX 11

DirectX 12 is more advanced than DirectX 11, but for some reason, Modern Warfare crashes when run with DirectX 12. The solution, in this case, is to configure Modern Warfare to run with DirectX 11. Here’s how to do it:

Open Battle.net on your computer. Click on the Gear icon next to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and choose Game settings. Check the Additional command line argument box. Type -d3d11 inside the argument box and click the Done button.

That’s it. Restart Battle.net and check if you’re still facing the issue.

3. Modify Modern Warfare’s Priority Settings

Most modern big-budget titles, including Modern Warfare, require a lot of your CPU’s resources to run properly. Sometimes, other applications in the background hog your CPU and leave the game with insufficient space to run.

You’ll have to close all the unnecessary background running applications and modify Modern Warfare’s priority settings. Higher priority settings will ensure that the game gets more preference than any other app.

Launch the Task Manager, and click the Details tab. Right-click the Modern Warfare executable file, hover the cursor to Set priority, and choose High from the context menu. Click Change Priority in the confirmation box that crops up.

Modern Warfare will now run with high priority until you manually disable it.

To make sure no other apps are silently draining your CPU’s resources, check out how to disable background apps in Windows 11.

4. Close All of Origin’s Services

If you have Origin installed on your computer, make sure neither of its services is running in the background while you’re playing Modern Warfare. As it turns out, the Dev Error 6036 can appear due to a conflict between Battle.net and Origin’s services.

To close all Origin services running in the background, follow the below instructions:

Open the Task Manager (see all the ways to open Task Manager for more details) and switch to the Processes tab. In the Processes tab, right-click on all the Origin services and choose End task. Next, select the Startup tab, right-click on Origin and select Disable. Doing this will ensure that Origin doesn’t start on its own on booting the computer.

5. Delete the Blizzard Entertainment Folder

The Blizzard Entertainment folder contains Modern Warfare’s cache data. But for any reason, if the content of this folder gets corrupted, you become prone to numerous issues, including one in the discussion.

To solve the issue, you’ll have to delete the Blizzard Entertainment folder. Here’s how to do it:

Open the Run dialog box, type %ProgramData% and click OK. Locate and open the Blizzard Entertainment folder. Select the Battle.net folder and press the Shift + Delete hotkeys to permanently delete the folder.

Now, restart your computer and check if the problem persists.

6. Disable NVIDIA Highlights

The next solution to try is to disable the NVIDIA Highlights feature. Here’s how:

Launch NVIDIA GeForce Experience. Click the Gear icon. Click the Settings button for the in-game overlay. Select Highlights. Disable the toggle next to Capture.

6 . Edit the Registry

You can also make a Registry edit to solve Dev Error 6036. Here’s what you need to do:

Open the Registry Editor (see how to open the Registry Editor for in-depth steps) and navigate to the following location. HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Cryptography Right-click on MachineGuid and choose Modify. Type d1eb246e-6243-4460-a88e-5d4e52b1ef6b in Value data and click OK.

Close the Registry Editor and check for the problem.

7. Use the Battle.net Scan and Repair Feature

Battle.net has a Scan and Repair feature that you can use to eliminate the error code. You can use this feature by following the below steps:

Open the Battle.net launcher. Choose Modern Warfare next to All Games. Click the Gear icon next to Play. Choose Scan and Repair from the context menu. Click Begin Scan to start the scan.

Battle.net will start scanning the game files. If any issue is found, it will be automatically fixed through a small repair update.

Enjoy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Again

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare error codes are really frustrating. Sooner or later, you may come across some strings of numbers hampering your gaming experience. If you come across Dev Error 6036, you now know all the fixes that will be helpful in the situation.