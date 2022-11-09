8 Biggest Cloud Computing Announcements Made in 2022

The current mass exodus to the cloud has been integral to the most transformative tech trends, which also include AI and hybrid working. As per reports, cloud computing is India’s strongest technology skill, with 74 per cent proficiency. India ranked 56th globally in the domain compared to 66th last year.

Here’s every major update of cloud computing in 2022:

DataRobot releases cloud 8.0

At the beginning of the year, in April, Boston-headquartered AI platform DataRobot released AI Cloud 8.0 to help organisations drive growth, reduce operational costs, and improve customer engagement.

DataRobot AI Cloud 8.0 can be deployed to public clouds, on-premises in the data centre and at the edge and is available to all businesses in a multi-cloud architecture.

NVIDIA moves metaverse to cloud

While introducing the Omniverse Cloud to the world in March, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said the upcoming wave of AI robotic systems needs a platform like Omniverse. They aim to reach every designer, creator, roboticist and AI researcher in a few clicks.

As virtual places become more persistent, there would be a greater need for such platforms to be not tied to one app or a single place. Given such requirements, Omniverse Cloud fits perfectly.

Oracle Corp and Microsoft Corp partner

Oracle Corp and Microsoft Corp made a splash in cloud integration in July with the announcement of interoperability of their clouds, at Inspire. The availability of Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Azure will allow Azure users to access and monitor the Oracle database services in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

With the duo’s multi-cloud database service, it got easier to stick together the databases in OCI with workloads running in Microsoft Azure. In addition, the users can migrate or build new applications on Azure and tap into the high performance and availability guaranteed by Oracle.

Google Cloud to close core IoT service

In August, Google Cloud announced to pull the shutters on its IoT Core service in 2023. The company shared this via the Google IoT Core web page and sent emails to customers requesting them to move to a partner to manage their IoT devices.

A Google spokesperson said, “Since launching IoT Core, it has become clear that our customers’ needs could be better served by our network of partners that specialise in IoT applications and services.”

World’s first cloud for agriculture launched

A Bengaluru-based agritech firm launched Cropin Cloud, the ‘world’s first cloud for agriculture’. It brings together a suite of agriculture digitisation applications, access to data sources, and AI-powered agri-intelligence into an integrated platform to digitally transform the agri-ecosystem.

The platform results from Cropin’s 12 years of experience enabling the agriculture ecosystem with tech and data. With this platform, Cropin will help agribusinesses manage the complexity of converging multiple-point technology solutions while simultaneously enjoying the flexibility of choosing the solutions based on their digital transformation journey.

NVIDIA breaks into SaaS to support Omniverse on cloud

At the GTC 2022, Nvidia announced its move to offer SaaS—Nvidia Omniverse Cloud—a comprehensive suite of cloud services for artists, developers, and enterprise teams to design, publish, operate and experience metaverse applications anywhere.

Richard Kerris, VP of Omniverse, throwing light on its applications, said that fashion designers, furniture and goods makers, and retailers are offering virtual 3D products that can be used to augment reality. Further, he said that telcos are creating digital twins of the radio networks to optimise and deploy radio towers.

The second-gen NVIDIA OVX systems will be available by early 2023.

Oracle launches ‘Oracle Alloy’ for the masses

Multinational IT firm Oracle launched Oracle Alloy to bring the cloud to the masses. The new offering would enable organisations to become cloud providers offering services built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to their customers.

With the new platform, organisations can offer cloud services to meet the specific needs of industry verticals. In addition, the platform can be independently used in its own data centres and fully control its operations to help address specific regulatory requirements.

Google Cloud lets users pay with cryptocurrency

Recently, Coinbase announced a partnership with Google Cloud, indicating the search engine giant’s approval for the Web3 technology. The deal will help Google Cloud customers pay for cloud services with many cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Dogecoin and Solana. As a part of the agreement, Google Cloud will also become the official cloud provider for Coinbase.