After getting out of a bad relationship, a 30-year-old woman says she decided it’s better to be single than to date a poor guy

Since getting out of a bad relationship, a woman took to social media saying that she came to the conclusion that “it is better to be single than to date a poor guy. Not because I am materialistic but it is really torturing”.

In an anonymous Facebook post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that about six months ago, her boyfriend left her. “At the same time I was facing issues of urinary incontinent (sic) due to surgery complication[s] as well as side effect[s] of the drug used.

My relationship with this guy started sometime after the surgery. Since I am hitting 30, I was thinking of wanting a child of my own hence I decided to proceed with a relationship with this guy whom had half my salary and not of my industry. We are from a very different background where I have already reach the middle management level while he is just an executive hence the salary differences”, she wrote.

She added that her then-boyfriend wanted to control the relationship despite knowing about the type of person she was. She added that their issues began when he kept bringing up that she liked to eat out at restaurants, despite both of them often frequenting hawkers or fast food joints for meals.

When discussing finances, she said that she saved about $500 a month, gave her family another $500, and spent $600 on food. “He disapproved that I spend more on food while giving the elders $100 less as well as saving so little per month ($500). Then after trying for 2 month to have a kid…… He just hang me aside and on the day we broke up he can laugh and say he prefer his game over solving the problem between us”, the woman wrote.

After realizing that her boyfriend only saved $500 a month over the years, whereas she owned a fully paid-up house and fully paid-up student loan, she chose “to move on as I realize my wallet treated me better than my ex. However he begin to message me asking if I still want a kid after about 2 month time we broke up. At one instant he even ask for a meet up”.

“During the course of the relationship I had choose to save by spending $6 a day on food yet to him it is still not good enough. (*mostly cook porridge or eating cracker and tofu) That’s why when I broke up and return to my old lifestyle I decide I don’t want to go back to him again. I know some will judge my for being dumb and stupid for having myself into this situation but I have moved on. To be honest when we both start dated the urinary incontinent thingy wasn’t there till the final month of the relationship. Now my health is doing a lot better except his harassment really disgust me”, she wrote, adding that she has become much happier since leaving him.

