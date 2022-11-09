Alexander-Arnold replacement found in Ramsay as Liverpool kids impress

A youthful Liverpool side defeated Derby on penalties to progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. A goalless draw in extra-time was followed by a dramatic shootout in which the Reds were unhappy with Rams goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith coming off his line to save from Stefan Bajcetic.
Harvey Elliott scored the winning spot-kick to put Jurgen Klopp’s side into the hat for the next round. Here are four things Express Sport learned.
Calvin Ramsay provides alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold
On a night when Klopp turned to Liverpool’s young stars, summer signing Calvin Ramsay was the best performer for the Reds. The former Aberdeen starlet has endured a slow start to life at Anfield due to injuries, but on this performance it won’t be long before he appears in the Premier League.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inconsistent form has been scrutinised this season, and Ramsay would provide a genuine alternative to the England man should Klopp decide to make a change. The pair are similar in style, with the Scotland international happy to burst into pockets of space and provide cleverly executive passes.
The 19-year-old caused a threat with plenty of dangerous crosses, but Liverpool struggled to convert the opportunities.
Liverpool face the unknown with next Premier League opponent appointing new boss
Liverpool will hope to build on the moment of last weekend’s win over Tottenham against Southampton on Saturday, having suffered successive defeats before that 2-1 triumph. Heading into the World Cup with two top-flight victories will provide positive momentum ahead of the return of domestic football after Christmas.
But the Anfield outfit are facing the unknown on Saturday, with Southampton appointing Nathan Jones as their new boss on Wednesday evening. Jones was in the stands as the Saints beat Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.
Jones has arrived from Luton for a compensation fee widely believed to be around £2.5million. He helped the Hatters reach the Championship play-offs last term and is known to favour attacking football – but has never managed in the Premier League.
VAR fury
Everyone watching that penalty shoot-out couldn’t quite understand why Liverpool’s first penalty, which was saved by Joe Wildsmith, wasn’t retaken. Stefan Bajcetic had the honour to take Liverpool’s first spot-kick, but saw his effort saved by the Derby shot-stopper.
But Wildsmith was a good three yards off his line at the point he saved the penalty, sparking fury among Liverpool fans as to why it wasn’t retaken. Thankfully it didn’t matter in the end result but there would have been some big questions for the officials if Derby went on to win the shootout.
