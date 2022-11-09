Alexander-Arnold replacement found in Ramsay as Liverpool kids impress

A youthful Liverpool side defeated Derby on penalties to progress to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. A goalless draw in extra-time was followed by a dramatic shootout in which the Reds were unhappy with Rams goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith coming off his line to save from Stefan Bajcetic.

Harvey Elliott scored the winning spot-kick to put Jurgen Klopp’s side into the hat for the next round. Here are four things Express Sport learned.

Calvin Ramsay provides alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold

On a night when Klopp turned to Liverpool’s young stars, summer signing Calvin Ramsay was the best performer for the Reds. The former Aberdeen starlet has endured a slow start to life at Anfield due to injuries, but on this performance it won’t be long before he appears in the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s inconsistent form has been scrutinised this season, and Ramsay would provide a genuine alternative to the England man should Klopp decide to make a change. The pair are similar in style, with the Scotland international happy to burst into pockets of space and provide cleverly executive passes.

The 19-year-old caused a threat with plenty of dangerous crosses, but Liverpool struggled to convert the opportunities.

