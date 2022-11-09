Amazon Web Services to train Kenyan youths on cloud computing

Amazon Web Services(AWS) has been doing quite some work since entering the Kenyan market in 2020. Within this period the cloud computing arm of the American e-commerce firm Amazon has managed to take 500 unemployed youth under its wings in Kenya, giving them an opportunity to kickstart a career in cloud computing.

The company says it has signed new partnerships with local training partners including Computer Learning Center (CLC), Moringa School, and Zalego Academy to train more youth for jobs in the technology sector.

AWS and the Ministry of ICT have collaborated to provide free basic cloud content through the Ajira Digital platform that will be accessible to all citizens and in more than 300 training centres across the country from the beginning of 2023.

Mr. Robin Njiru, Regional Head of Public Sector for West, East and Central Africa said, “Amazon Web Services is on a mission to accelerate the digital transformation of education collaboration with the Kenyan education community, including government, learners, educators, administrators and researchers. AWS is committed to improving the quality of education by providing flexible and affordable technology solutions for education.”

The company held the first AWS Education Conference Kenya 2022, which brought together over 150 education technology experts and leading professionals. The conference targeted decision makers in state agencies under the Ministry of Education, Ministry of ICT, research organizations, Edtech companies, publishers, and representatives from leading academic institutions in Kenya.

