Ant and Dec break silence on I’m A Celeb fury in Hancock affair dig

Matt, who is now a backbench MP, will enter the Snake Rock camp alongside comedian Seann Walsh, 36, after the hit ITV series was thrown into chaos when Olivia Attwood, 31, left.

The MP was forced to resign as Secretary State of Health after it was revealed he had broke lockdown rules by having an office affair with his work aide, Gina Coladangelo.

Matt said he had “let people down” after photos emerged of him with Gina – whom he appointed – and he said at the time he was “very sorry”.

A petition to ban him from the show reached 44,000 signatures.

