LG has started supplying Apple with OLED displays for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to Korea’s ETNews. It’s unclear how many orders LG will split with Samsung, which was the exclusive supplier of the displays for these devices until now.



The supplier diversification reduces risk and will likely allow Apple to negotiate lower costs in the future, as LG and Samsung compete for orders.

It’s unclear when iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models with LG displays will start being shipped by Apple, but it’s unlikely that customers will be able to notice a difference between models with LG and Samsung displays. Apple has routinely relied on multiple suppliers for some other iPhone components, ranging from storage to batteries.

iPhone 14 Pro displays use low-power LTPO technology for ProMotion, enabling a variable refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz. The display can also ramp down to an ultra-low-power 1Hz when in an optional always-on display mode.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus displays are reportedly supplied by Samsung and China’s BOE.