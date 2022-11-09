Categories
Technology

Apple Freeform app hands-on: Finally, a whiteboard app I’ll actually use


Apple will roll out  its new Freeform app on compatible devices before the end of the year but if you’re running iOS, iPadOS or macOS betas on your Apple hardware, you don’t have to wait that long. You can take Freeform out for a spin right away.

That’s what I did, and after spending some time playing around with this new whiteboarding tool, I think it might be the first one I actually use in my day-to-day life.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: