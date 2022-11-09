Apple hires Facebook exec to lead its information systems department | AppleInsider

Apple Park







Apple has tapped a former Facebook executive to head up its online services, website, and customer support infrastructure.

It was first learned in late October that Apple’s Chief Information Officer, Mary Demby, would retiring after three decades. At the time, it wasn’t clear who would replace her.

Now, it seems the tech giant has figured out who will step into the role — Timothy Campos.

Campos held the same role for six years at Facebook, now Meta, from 2010 until 2016. As Bloomberg points out, he also co-founded Woven, a calendar app that was acquired by Slack in 2021.