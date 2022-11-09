BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 24: Bethany Joy Lenz attends the 47th annual Gracie Awards Gala at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

How old were Prince Charles and Princess Diana when they got married? by Aysha Ashley Househ

Bethany Joy Lenz is a talented actress best known for playing Haley James Scott in the long-running WB/CW series One Tree Hill. In recent years, she’s also appeared on several other popular shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Pearson, Agents of SHIELD, and Good Sam. But many of her fans love how many Christmas movies Lenz has done!

Similar to her One Tree Hill co-star Hilarie Burton, Lenz has several Christmas movies under her belt now between the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime. She’s not quite on Lacey Chabert levels yet but we don’t doubt she could get there in a few more years!

Most recently, you’ve probably seen or heard Lenz with her former One Tree Hill co-stars on their popular rewatch podcast Drama Queens.

Are there any Bethany Joy Lenz Christmas movies on Netflix?

Sadly, no, none of Bethany Joy Lenz’s Christmas movies are currently streaming on Netflix. In fact, you can’t watch any of the actress’s projects on Netflix right now. Her only works on Netflix right now are the two episodes of Grey’s Anatomy she appeared in, episodes “1-800-799-7233” and “Personal Jesus” in season 14.

Where to watch Bethany Joy Lenz Christmas movies

Even though none of her movies are available on Netflix right now, you can still watch all four of the actress’s Christmas films. All of them can be purchased from digital retailers like Amazon and Apple TV, and a few are available via other means. The following list highlights each movie and where you can watch it this holiday season.

An Unexpected Christmas – Available to buy from digital retailers

– Available to buy from digital retailers Five Star Christmas – Available to buy from digital retailers

– Available to buy from digital retailers Poinsettias for Christmas – Available on Lifetime Movie Club and to buy from digital retailers

– Available on Lifetime Movie Club and to buy from digital retailers The Christmas Secret – Available on Hallmark Movies Now and to rent or buy from digital retailers

Which of Bethany Joy Lenz’s Christmas movies is your favorite? Are you a One Tree Hill fan, too? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.