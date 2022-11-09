Australian farmer, 95, rescued after two days stuck in mud





A tough 95-year-old Australian farmer was rescued after spending two days stuck in mud in the Outback. Tom Killen was wedged up to his shoulders in a bog on his Carters Ridge property, two hours north of Brisbane in Queensland, with no way of calling for help, it is reported.

A friend said that he was “one of the toughest people I’ve seen at that age” with Mr Killen surviving the ordeal. He is believed to have become stuck in the mud by a dam around midday on Sunday and it was not until two days later, on Tuesday morning, that he was discovered and pulled to freedom by his pal Dave Grey.

His rescuer said he had gone to look for him after his phone calls were not answered and then he found Mr Killen several metres from his tractor which had also been stuck. 9news.co.au reported Grey said: “When he didn’t ring, I tried ringing him and I thought I would come “(He is) probably one of the toughest people I’ve seen at that age… even ambos and police were commenting on how resilient he is, a tough old bloke.” Mr Killen was treated mainly for hypothermia and dehydration at the scene before he was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he is in a serious condition. READ MORE: Burglar who raped mum and daughter won’t have sentence increased

Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson Shaun Bright told abc.net.au: “The tractor was bogged quite severely next to a dam and it appears the gentlemen has tried to step off the tractor,” “A friend was unable to get in contact with him so attended the property this morning to find him next to the tractor that was severely bogged.” reported abc.net.au. “He’s a very tough gentleman. When we got there, the gentleman was suffering from suspected hypothermia and severe dehydration. “The gentleman was covered head-to-two in mud … certainly quite distressed.” DON’T MISS: Prince William and Kate very upset with Mike Tindall jungle stint

