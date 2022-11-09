Avoid ‘yellowing of the teeth’ normal whitening won’t reverse

Discolouration will make you look older, the expert warned. He explained: “Many people notice brown lines or marks in the teeth as they get older.”

There are a number of factors that can cause teeth to turn yellow or brown in later years, as Dr. Jethwa explained.

Lifestyle factors and health factors can both contribute to this discolouration, he said. The professional explained: “This can be a result of years of staining from substances like tea, coffee, red wine, and even some antibiotics.

“Health issues like diabetes, oral cancer, anaemia and some eating disorders can also damage tooth enamel which can result in yellowing of the teeth.”

