Bath City star Fletcher ‘in critical condition’ after nasty collision





Non-league side Bath City have published a statement providing an update on Alex Fletcher’s condition. The striker’s collision with advertising hoardings saw Tuesday night’s match with Dulwich Hamlet abandoned as he was taken to hospital.

Bath City published a statement from Fletcher’s parents on their official Twitter account. “Unfortunately Alex has sustained a severe head injury as a result of last night’s events,” it read. “He required emergency neurosurgery to stabilise his condition and was then admitted to intensive care where he remains in a stable but critical condition. “Alex’s family would like to thank everyone for their best wishes that have been sent.” The club themselves added: “No further comments will be made at this stage and we ask you all to respect the family’s privacy. Everyone at Bath City is sending their unconditional love, strength and support to Alex and his loved ones.”

