Bear Grylls led expedition searching Pippa Middleton’s brother-in-law

During his chat with the Oxford Union Society, Bear described Michael as “the brother of a good friend”.

The prestigious title, which allowed Michael to declare himself the youngest ever to climb Mount Everest, was an accolade that Bear himself had reached just one year earlier, aged 23.

Though Michael had beaten him to the achievement, it had quickly led to fatal consequences for the mountaineer, whose body has sadly never been found.

Meanwhile, Spencer, who found fame as a reality TV star, has worked on a documentary that will bring his brother’s tragic story to light.