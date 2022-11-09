Behind Coors’ product placement strategy in ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Cobra Kai’

Risks and rewards

Beth Fossen, a marketing professor at Indiana University who has studied product placement, said more brands are using the tactic. “The traditional modes where advertisers could reach people are shrinking,” she said. “It seems to marketers that one of the obvious answers is, let’s just put the ads inside the content—people can’t avoid them.”

Of course, it is not a failsafe tactic. Brands risk backlash if placements are too obvious. One way to skirt that is to avoid running paid ads during commercial breaks. Fossen said her research has revealed that “when you put advertisements inside the program, and you do product placement in the program, it becomes way too prominent, and viewers then realize, ‘Oh, hey, they’re trying to sell me something. And as soon as viewers realize that, it loses its effectiveness.”

Coors says it will not be running ads during the commercial breaks. Of course, the brand must work to ensure placements are not overt or used in a way not befitting of the brand. Last year, for instance, Peloton was caught off guard when a character in HBO Max “Sex and the City” spinoff “And Just Like That…” died following a strenuous workout on one of the fitness brand’s stationary bikes. (It did not pay for the placement.)

Asked if Coors has creative control over how its brand is used in “Yellowstone,” Bien Schenck said, “We align on things that we are comfortable with on both sides, and then they have creative liberties to bring that to life in a way that is great for both of us.” She added that “Yellowstone specifically has done such a great job with [how] the characters interact with our brand in a way that doesn’t feel like it’s forced.”

One way to avoid overexposure is to put Coors beer beside other alcohol products. Of course, in bar scenes on Yellowstone, those products are often other Molson Coors brands, but the shared ownership might not be apparent to the average viewer.

Coors has also lucked into being featured in other popular programs for which it does not pay. Most notably, Coors has been widely seen in Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” as the favorite beer of the struggling karate teacher character, Johnny Lawrence. As described by americancraftbeer.com, “Down on his luck and stuck in the past, Johnny begins a redemption story and Coors Banquet is never far from his reach.”