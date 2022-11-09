Ben Sasse confirmed as University of Florida president Wednesday, will resign in first week of 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Florida Board of Governors confirmed U.S. Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska as the University of Florida president early Wednesday afternoon; there was one vote against hiring him.

Sasse, a Fremont native, said in a tweet later on Wednesday afternoon that he plans to resign in the first week of January.

thrilled to join Gator Nation in February — very excited about the work ahead. Melissa and I have had the great honor of serving Nebraskans in the Senate these 8 yrs — I will finish out the upcoming lameduck session and resign in the first week of January https://t.co/W4mS5hnTR9 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) November 9, 2022

The faculty senate at UF objected to the process by which Sasse was selected and issued a vote of no confidence at the end of October. The university board of trustees, however, voted to approve Sasse for the role last week and so today’s result was widely expected.

Sasse’s replacement will likely be chosen by Governor-elect Jim Pillen.

Sasse joined the board via telecall, because he did not travel to Florida due to an incoming hurricane.

He told the board he is “looking forward to stepping back from politics for a time.”

He pledged to the UF Board of Trustees that he would not engage in electoral politics. He said he will stop political contributions individually and through PACs, nor speak at partisan events.

“I don’t have any bandwidth to be involved in partisan politics,” he said. “Some of the concerns have been a belief that because I’ve served in a partisan capacity for the last seven years and ten months, that somehow that would be a key part of my life going forward. I don’t have any bandwidth to do that.”

Sasse, in answering questions from the board, often talked about the value of free speech on campus.

“Education is about learning how to humbly and meaningfully engage ideas,” he said. “We want the University of Florida to be a place that embraces debate and we want to expose Gators to a range of opinions that challenge their assumptions. Help them refine their arguments, and let them leave…prepared to think for themselves.”

This story will be updated.

