Best Black Friday gaming keyboard deals in 2022

Keen shoppers may find themselves looking for the best Black Friday gaming keyboard deals this year, and if you’re one of them, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll be updating this page throughout November with all of the Black Friday deals that we can find.

Investing in the best gaming keyboard is a great way to round off your gaming PC set-up. These things can get a bit pricey, so saving a few pennies on your clicky-clacky companion might enable you to grab a new gaming mouse, or a flashy graphics card at the same time. Black Friday season is a great time to upgrade your gaming hardware.

So why exactly should you get a gaming keyboard over the standard beige rectangle dossed around the workplace? Those everyday keyboards can only handle an average of two inputs at once, which can be problematic when you want to duck, dip, dive, and dodge out of your enemy’s way, throw a grenade, and swap weapons in quick succession.

The benefits don’t end there either, as gaming keyboards often come with faster response times, comfortable wrist rests, macro keys, media buttons, RGB lighting, a choice of different kinds of switches, and plenty more goodies, too.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboard

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition tenkeyless gaming keyboard is down to $69.99 USD (46% off) on Amazon. (Unfortunately, no equivalent deal is available in the UK.)

This is the cream of the crop of gaming keyboards, and if you want to go all out with a keyboard that utilises optical beam-based actuation in order to register key presses at the speed of light (no room for input lag there!) and which uses an aluminium top frame for increased structural integrity, then this is the keyboard for you. It’s easy to see why it’s a popular choice among pro-gamers.

The keyboard is a classic example of inner beauty being aligned with external aesthetics. It looks fantastic and its use of RGB lighting means that you will be able to customise it in order to fit in perfectly with the décor of your gaming space.

Logitech G213 Prodigy gaming keyboard

The Logitech G213 gaming keyboard is currently available $39.99 USD (43% off) or £41.12 GBP on Amazon.

As a mech-dome keyboard, the Logitech G213 Prodigy is not fully mechanical, which might not appeal to some gamers. However, if you’re looking for a cheaper option, you can’t go wrong with this one. It’s been designed to repel liquids and crumbs that might be splashed onto it, and it comes with a palm rest and adjustable feet in order to ensure the comfort of its users.

It looks slick with its RGB backlights on all of the keys, and though it might not be quite as flashy as certain other gaming keyboards, it still lets you add a bit of flourish to match it to your set-up. If you’ve never had a gaming keyboard before, this would be a great place to start.

When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, with Cyber Monday then taking place on November 28. Of course, we’ll be keeping our beady little eyes peeled for deals throughout the whole month of November, because you never know when “early Black Friday deals” might start popping up.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

If your number one priority is grabbing a discount keyboard over Black Friday, then make sure you come back to this page, where we’ll be showcasing the best deals we could find. If you want to find something else too, our Black Friday deals hub will showcase a variety of bargains and direct you towards our other product-specific deals pages.