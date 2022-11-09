Best supermarket loyalty scheme named – saving customers money

In third place was Co-op’s Membership card, with a score of 84 out of 100. The points scheme translates to a pound-to-credit conversion of two percent, which is the highest of all supermarkets studied.

The Co-op’s customer satisfaction rate is 3.25 out of five, which is higher than Sainsbury’s.

Next was Asda’s Rewards scheme, which has no joining fee, coupons, savings on petrol, and can be used at other retailers. This had the second best customer satisfaction rate, at 3.80 out of five. The financial experts rated the scheme as 57 out of 100, though, overall.

In fifth place was Lidl’s Lidl Plus, with a score of 56 out of 100. The scheme is free to join and it offers exclusive discounts, coupons, and savings on petrol. It can also be used at other retailers. Its customer satisfaction score was 3.06 out of five.