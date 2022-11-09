You can expect to rack up plenty of close-quarters eliminations with our best Warzone 2 PDSW 58 loadout. And it’s one of the lighter transformations we’ve had to make, as the SMG’s mag capacity, inherent stability, and devastating firing rate only already place it among the best Modern Warfare 2 guns around.

Right out of the box you’ll notice that the recoil on the PDSW 58 is very bad at distance because of damage dropoff and some incredibly high recoil. Therefore, we’re going to address exactly those areas with our loadout.

We’ll also offer up a couple of alternative attachments in case you don’t get on with our chosen setup, plus suggestions for perks, equipment, and secondary weapons to pair it with.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 PDSW 58 loadout:

Barrel: 18.75″ Cloak 90

18.75″ Cloak 90 Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Comb: TV Taccomb

This build is all about playing to the PDSW 58’s strengths. The 18.75″ Cloak 90 lends a huge damage range buff to the SMG while also silencing it. The TV Taccomb and Edge-47 Grip make it slightly more mobile, while the Stip-40 Grip keeps the recoil down. The high rate of fire means you’ll need an optic to see past the muzzle disturbance, so we suggest the evergreen Cronen Mini Red Dot.

This will keep you effective up to mid-range, but do watch out as the aim down-sight speed isn’t very fast – be ready to start shooting while in hip-fire and simply follow through the transition to aiming down sights.

If you want to spec the PDSW 58 for mobility then we’re afraid it’s simply not a particularly fast SMG, you’d be much better off trying a Minibak loadout instead. All of the attachments that make the PDSW 58 fast enough to be a run ‘n’ gun weapon give it horrendous recoil and damage dropoff. If you really, really insist though, we suggest the TV Taccomb, Bruen Q900 Grip, CQB Stock, Edge-47 Grip, and GR33 Light Rail for maximum lightness.

And that’s our best Warzone 2 PDSW 58 loadout. We’ve got more top setups like our Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane loadout and Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k loadout for you to try out. And of course, we’ll be updating this guide as soon as we’ve had a few Warzone 2 drops and can test the damage and range capabilities in the field.