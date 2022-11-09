Big Brother’s Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Are in a Relationship

Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin of Big Brother are officially in a relationship following several weeks of building their love outside the house. The duo met on this summer’s 24th season of the CBS show.

Fans are happy about the pair finally making things official. Hale and Abdin became the people’s favorite after she won the $750,000 grand prize.

She also won an additional $50,000 for being America’s Favorite Houseguest. It wasn’t an easy feat for the show winner to navigate relationships and beat rivalries in the house.

She didn’t only win the cash prize from the house. The former beauty pageant titleholder also bagged her man; for life, hopefully.

Taylor Hale confirmed to PEOPLE that her connection to Joseph Abdin was undeniable, leading them to take their relationship to the next level. The 27-year-old winner confirmed that she knew he was hers from the moment they kissed.

Hale and Abdin’s love tale is interesting as they both knew from the start that they would be together.

Jaylor is official! Shoutout to @TheTayMack and @JosephAbdin for trusting @people to exclusively reveal the news of their relationship. So happy for these two after watching their story unfold in real time this summer. https://t.co/JcjTvCaiSX — Brenton (@BrentonBlanchet) November 9, 2022

Big Brother’s Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin Knew They’d Be in a relationship From The Start

After Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin had kissed on Big Brother, she confirmed to PEOPLE that she knew a relationship with him was imminent. The Michigan-born star further stated that now, she has the privilege of sharing Abdin’s big heart, admitting it’s the happiest she has ever been.

Abdin, a 25-year-old lawyer, is excited about his lover, who happens to be former Miss Michigan USA. He referred to Hale as a remarkable woman and is grateful to call her his.

The Florida-based star went on to disclose that their spark started within the show, but they decided to wait until it was over. It gave them room to get closer, and that was when it became clearer that they were to be together.

It’s general knowledge that love and commitment have ups and downs. However, Joseph Abdin confirmed that he’d rather be in a relationship with Taylor Hale than any other woman.

Hale may have won the show, but Abdin won so much more. Congratulations JayLor!