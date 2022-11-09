BoE warns surge in early retirement means more rate rises ahead





The Bank of England has warned a surge in early retirement means more interest rate rises are on their way despite signs of recession. Huw Pill, chief economist at the Bank, said there are about 600,000 fewer people in Britain’s labour force than the Bank anticipated.

He told a conference hosted by investment bank UBS that a lack of workers is piling pressure on employers to pay staff more even though the economy is heading into a recession. Mr Pill said: “That is a real shock to the economy, that is not something that monetary policy can prevent. “It needs to manage the consequences of that. Given that tightness in the labour market, the concern about self-sustaining dynamics emerging in wage and price setting all implies we still have more to do.” UK CPI inflation returned to a 40-year high of 10.1 percent in September on the back of rising food prices. It is expected to have risen further in October.

Mr Pill stressed that the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which decides any changes to interest rates, are not “inflation nutters”. He said: “We have done some tightening, but there is more to do. “That doesn’t mean we’re going to move at a pre-defined pace until kingdom comes. “At some point you have to think about what level of rate is appropriate.”

At the latest meeting, the Bank cautioned it does not expect the base interest rate to rise as high as the markets had predicted. Mr Pill denied the Bank was to blame for the recession. He told the conference: “There is a danger, which we are aware of, that we at the Bank of England, on the MPC, will be blamed for the recession. “I think recession is actually driven by other forces and we are trying to manage the adjustment of those other forces.

“The weakening of the economy that we have seen thus far in the UK is not mainly, certainly not wholly, a consequence of monetary policy tightening. “It is largely a consequence of the supply shock which is eating into household incomes, so the challenge for monetary policy is…to guide demand around that lower path for the economy, in order to get inflation back to target.”

