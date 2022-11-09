Borg Falls In Uruguay Open First Round – Tennis TourTalk

MONTEVIDEO/STARNBERG, November 9, 2022

The South American clay-court swing on the ATP Challenger Tour continues this week in Montevideo with the Uruguay Open hosted by the Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club.

In-form German Daniel Altmaier, who captured two consecutive titles in the last two weeks, opened his campaign with a solid 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over Juan Bautista Torres of Argentina. The No. 3 seed of the $53,120 event converted five of his seven break-point chances to advance in one hour and 14 minutes.

Altmaier will next take on Felipe Meligeni Alves of Brazil, a 7-6(5), 6-3 winner over Santiago Rodriguez Taverna of Argentina.

Swedish wild card entry Leo Borg fell in the opening round 7-5, 6-1 to Argentine Mariano Navone. The World No. 245 broke the 19-year-old’s serve six times to prevail after one hour and 23 minutes.

Borg was accompanied in Uruguay by his father Björn, who stated ahead of the tournament: “I am very happy to be back in Uruguay. I had already been here, but my wife and son had not and I had told them a lot about this country and how friendly its people are. We are going to enjoy this week very much.”

Up next for Navone will be his second-seeded compatriot Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Wednesday Results

Singles – First Round

Daniel Altmaier (Germany, 3) def. Juan Bautista Torres (Argentina) 62 62

Facundo Bagnis (Argentina, 4) def. Federico Zeballos (Bolivia) 76(5) 63

Marco Trungelliti (Argentina) def. Marco Cecchinato (Italia, 5) 64 64

Franco Agamenone (Italia, 8) def. Andrea Collarini (Argentina) 64 75

Mariano Navone (Argentina) def. Leo Borg (Sweden, WC) 75 61

Max Houkes (Netherlands) def. Franco Roncadelli (Uruguay) 75 62

Facundo Diaz Acosta (Argentina) def. Hernán Casanova (Argentina) 63 41 ret

Matheus Pucinelli De Almeida (Brazil) def. Santiago Rodriguez Taverna (Argentina) 76(6) 63

Jan Choinski (Great Britain) def. Genaro Olivieri (Argentina)76(7) 63

Gastao Elias (Portugal) def. Eduardo Ribeiro (Brazil) 57 60 62

Moez Echargui (Tunisia) def. Francisco Comesana (Argentina) 61 61

Juan Pablo Paz (Argentina) def. Gonzalo Villanueva (Argentina) 64 76(9)