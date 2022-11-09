Borg Falls In Uruguay Open First Round – Tennis TourTalk

Categories
MONTEVIDEO/STARNBERG, November 9, 2022

The South American clay-court swing on the ATP Challenger Tour continues this week in Montevideo with the Uruguay Open hosted by the Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club.

In-form German Daniel Altmaier, who captured two consecutive titles in the last two weeks, opened his campaign with a solid 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over Juan Bautista Torres of Argentina. The No. 3 seed of the $53,120 event converted five of his seven break-point chances to advance in one hour and 14 minutes.

Altmaier will next take on Felipe Meligeni Alves of Brazil, a 7-6(5), 6-3 winner over Santiago Rodriguez Taverna of Argentina.

Swedish wild card entry Leo Borg fell in the opening round 7-5, 6-1 to Argentine Mariano Navone. The World No. 245 broke the 19-year-old’s serve six times to prevail after one hour and 23 minutes.

Borg was accompanied in Uruguay by his father Björn, who stated ahead of the tournament: “I am very happy to be back in Uruguay. I had already been here, but my wife and son had not and I had told them a lot about this country and how friendly its people are. We are going to enjoy this week very much.”

Up next for Navone will be his second-seeded compatriot Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Wednesday Results

Singles – First Round

Daniel Altmaier (Germany, 3) def. Juan Bautista Torres (Argentina) 62 62Facundo Bagnis (Argentina, 4) def. Federico Zeballos (Bolivia) 76(5) 63Marco Trungelliti (Argentina) def. Marco Cecchinato (Italia, 5) 64 64Franco Agamenone (Italia, 8) def. Andrea Collarini (Argentina) 64 75Mariano Navone (Argentina) def. Leo Borg (Sweden, WC) 75 61Max Houkes (Netherlands) def. Franco Roncadelli (Uruguay) 75 62Facundo Diaz Acosta (Argentina) def. Hernán Casanova (Argentina) 63 41 retMatheus Pucinelli De Almeida (Brazil) def. Santiago Rodriguez Taverna (Argentina) 76(6) 63Jan Choinski (Great Britain) def. Genaro Olivieri (Argentina)76(7) 63Gastao Elias (Portugal) def. Eduardo Ribeiro (Brazil) 57 60 62Moez Echargui (Tunisia) def. Francisco Comesana (Argentina) 61 61Juan Pablo Paz (Argentina) def. Gonzalo Villanueva (Argentina) 64 76(9)





