Brevard libraries offer classes, tech tools and more

Pearl Ollie cannot envision life without public libraries. For the Merritt Island artist, libraries have served not only to enlighten, but to also foster a sense of community.

“The library offers so much more beyond books,” said Ollie.

When the Brevard Public Library System celebrates its 50th anniversary on Dec. 1, Ollie will be wishing her favorite libraries many more years of service.

For two decades, Ollie has taught weekly art classes at the Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library in Cocoa. The program has enabled students, who range from twenty-somethings to grandparents with their grandchildren, to enhance their art skills at an extremely reasonable five dollars per class, while also building a new base of friends.

“It’s not just a class, but a place where people can meet other people,” said Ollie.

Locals as well as snowbirds are regulars.

“I have a lady from England who comes in every year,” she added.

Ollie’s class offers an example of the breadth of service of today’s libraries, where patrons can do a lot more than read a book.

“The library system strives to anticipate and meet the demands of our community,” said Wendi Jo Bost, director of the county’s library services.

“We have done this by sponsoring outstanding adult programs while stimulating the minds of our youth. We have creative unique specialty departments like Talking Books, serving those with print challenges, genealogy, exploring ancestors and history of our past and a creative lab expanding creativity and technology for the future. This past year has even seen a brand-new mobile library hit the road, reinvented as a technology library on wheels providing access to coding learning and technology fun.”

Brevard libraries launched as modest collections of books gathered by volunteers, primarily women’s clubs, eager to spread the word of literacy around the turn of the 20th Century. These organizations, with aspirational names such as the Progressive Culture Club, banded together to encourage reading. They brimmed with good intentions but often had little money. Volunteers served as part-time librarians at makeshift locations where the collection tended to consist primarily of donated volumes.

“As is true of many of the libraries in the United States, most of the libraries in Brevard County were originally initiated by a club or an interested group of citizens banding together to organize and start a library program in their area or city,” said Michael Boonstra, genealogy librarian and archivist at the Catherine Schweinsberg Rood Central Library.

The county’s first library in Cocoa had neither books nor furniture when it opened in 1895, but residents provided furnishings and reading material to get things started. That’s a far cry from the today’s Central Library, now also home to a Creative Lab that provides patrons access to 3D printing services, audio and video production studios and software.

Eau Gallie’s circulating library, another early entry, began with 22 books on some shelves at the office of one of the members of the Eau Gallie Woman’s Club.

“Some 125 books later, a niche was found in the corner of a public dining room, also owned by a member,” said Boonstra.

Things have changed and now the collection, currently totaling more than 64,000 books, is housed in 10,600 square feet of dedicated library space where 17,876 borrowers can easily access them.

Titusville Public Library was formed by the Progressive Culture Club, former name of the Woman’s Club of Titusville, with 200 volumes in 1902.

The newest addition to the library was the Creative Lab which opened in 2016. The lab provides patrons with access to 3D printing services, audio and video production studios and software and programming for all ages. The mobile library and Talking Books programs are also based out of this location.

The library was later housed in the second story of club headquarters at Washington and Palmetto Streets and operated with funds from subscriptions, card parties and dinners. Two afternoons a week, residents of the city could visit to borrow books. In 1928, a whopping 340 books were checked out.

When the building was condemned in 1948, the library moved to a safe location, the second story of the Fire Department.

Fun facts: Titusville was the first library to reopen to the public post-pandemic on May 5, 2020. In July of that year, Titusville Library opened a seed library.

“Patrons can “borrow” up to three packs of seeds a month, the idea being that seeds from their harvest will be donated back to the library to keep the program growing,” said Boonstra.

Even better, Titusville Library also has its own garden, one a certified Butterfly Garden from the North American Butterfly Association.

Brevard’s public library system evolved from the county’s tiny first libraries in Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Eau Gallie, Melbourne and Titusville, coming into its own thanks to Florida Statute 150, which channeled county funds to these original five if they extended services to all residents of the county. The system also grew along with the county, adding four more locations during the 1960s.

A tax referendum accepted Nov. 7, 1972, established a countywide Library Tax District, which was to provide libraries with funds to grow and serve the Space Coast’s rapidly expanding population.

“Since our founding in 1972, this system, its employees, and its volunteers have been there to serve the people during good times and challenging times,” said Bost.

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Central Library at 308 Forrest Ave. in Cocoa will celebrate that half-century milestone with a party that includes refreshments, historical displays, speakers and a chance for attendees to record their library memories on video. To mark the 50th. anniversary of the system, the county that day will also unveil a limited-edition golden library card that replicates the rocket branding used by the libraries during the 1970s. Patrons can swap out their old cards for the new design, but only until supplies run out.

Brevard libraries have come a long way since well-meaning volunteers loaned dog-eared donated books to a public eager to read. Five little libraries have grown into 17 “activity hubs” that have provided residents with one-and-a-quarter million books and four million e-books, along with special events and activities that encompass everything from LEGOs and yoga to cosplay and movie matinees.

“The library is one of my favorite places,” said Ollie.

