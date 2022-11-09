Brian May confesses death-defying Queen stunt ‘We’d have been dead’

The Queen foursome achieved an amazing amount in their two decades together before Freddie Mercury’s untimely death. Amid their many hit No 1s and record sales of as much as 300 million, the band were always up for trying out creative new ideas for their latest albums. Following the singer’s AIDS diagnosis, which had not been made public, the group decided to stop live shows after the 1986 Magic Tour.

However, Queen continued recording albums right up to Freddie’s death in 1991. One of these was their 1989 album The Miracle, which included the single Breakthru.

The track was written by Freddie and Roger Taylor, but credited to Queen as was the band’s agreement on all their songs.

Brian May previously commented: “I very much like the track, this is a Roger track, full of energy, and the track speaking lyrically is about breaking through to the next part of your life.”