British man killed in Ukraine as family pay tribute to ‘real life hero’

The family of a British man who died in Ukraine has described him as a “real hero”.

Simon Lingard died fighting for the Ukrainian side on 7 November after his military unit was attacked, his son Jackson said.

“My Dad was an inspiration to all who knew him, a real life hero who died fighting for what he believed in.

“He was loved and adored by so many. A true representation of what a soldier should be,” said Jackson.

“I can’t put into words how much he is (and will be) missed, but I’m comforted to know that this happened doing what he loved and surrounded by friends. I love you dad, I’m so proud of you.”

He added: “The Ukrainian military have offered to bring him home to England but we need help to show him the respect and adoration he deserves by giving him the greatest well deserved send off.”

More than £6,000 was raised within hours on a fundraising page for Lingard set up by Stacey Longworth of Blackburn.

Several people on Facebook listed as living in or having studied in Blackburn posted tributes to Lingard.

Damian Duckworth wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted to be sharing this news about my bestest matey … who has lost his life trying to defend Ukraine.”

He added: “Fly high airborne.”

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the family of a British man who had died in Ukraine, adding that officials were in touch with Ukrainian authorities regarding his death.

He would be at least the fourth British national to be killed fighting in Ukraine after Craig Mackintosh, Jordan Gatley and Scott Sibley.

British aid worker Paul Urey was also killed after being captured by Russian soldiers.