Britons urged to look at key document for saving for retirement

The expert continued: “By entering a few key details, such as your age, yearly earnings, and current pension value, you can get a personal recommendation on how much to put away to enjoy a comfortable retirement.

“Some providers, including Penfold, also offer a bonus for referring a friend, to help you to top up your pot.”

As a third step, Mr Hykin suggested increasing one’s contributions over time.

Pension saving can often positively snowball to create a substantial pot, and so putting enough away for retirement has benefits.