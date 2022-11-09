Britons warned what to ‘avoid at all costs’ amid cost of living crisis

Energy bills have increased to on average £2,500 a year, from the start of October, and this figure may be more for larger households. High prices for everyday essentials including food and fuel are also putting huge pressure on people’s budgets.

Laura Howard, personal finance expert at Forbes Advisor, urged Britons to plan ahead their finances and to avoid borrowing if at all possible.

She told Express.co.uk: “Borrowing to pay for essentials on a credit card should be avoided at all costs. For example, even on a card with a zero percent promotional period, interest will eventually kick in.

“And according to the Bank of England’s latest figures, the average APR on interest-bearing credit cards increased to 18.96 percent in September, which compares to 17.86 percent In December 2021.

“Unless you have an interest-free overdraft up to a certain limit, this form of borrowing is climbing too. Rates on interest-charging overdrafts in September increased to 20.83 percent, from 20.46 percent in August, according to the Bank of England.

“In other words, dipping into even the highest-paying savings accounts to meet the cost of bills will be more cost-effective overall than relying on expensive borrowing which can soon spiral out of control – and perhaps, for many, this is the very ‘rainy day’ that savings have been put aside for.

