Bruce Springsteen to take over ‘The Tonight Show’ hosted by (his best impersonator) Jimmy Fallon | CNN

Bruce Springsteen to take over 'The Tonight Show' hosted by (his best impersonator) Jimmy Fallon



Bruce Springsteen is about to take the stage at a place where he’s often been talked about.

The legendary entertainer is set to take over “The Tonight Show” for four nights of performances, also participating as a guest of host Jimmy Fallon – who has done a killer Springsteen impersonation over the years.

Springsteen will appear on “The Tonight Show” from Monday, November 14 through Wednesday, November 16, and then again on the special Thanksgiving episode on November 24, NBC announced Monday.

On each episode, the legendary rocker will perform music from “Only the Strong Survive,” his new covers album that comes out on Friday.

The appearances will mark The Boss’s third time on the show, but his first as a musical guest.

Late night funnyman Fallon, meanwhile, has made a bit of a side-career off of his Springsteen impersonation, even performing alongside the real deal on multiple occasions.

Other musically gifted stars who have done takeovers of “The Tonight Show” include Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.



