Bundle x Joy Debuts in Retail With Launch at Whole Foods, Sprouts

Press release: Bundle x Joy

Bundle x Joy, the women-led, superfood pet care brand creating the next generation of pet care products, recently announced its expansion into brick-and-mortar retail with nearly 450 stores, bringing joy to even more pups and their pet people. Bundle x Joy’s superfood nutrition will debut three SKUs into all Sprouts Farmers Market doors this month, after hitting the shelves with seven SKUs at Whole Foods Market across California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii, just seven months after its online debut.

“We were so excited to have the opportunity to present to Sprouts Farmers Market at our EXPO West debut earlier this year. With only eight minutes to pitch, we were ecstatic to hear that the buyer wanted to bring in our superfood jerky bars to all stores. This partnership allows us to reach even more pups across the United States, and to scale into national retail more quickly next year.”

Bundle x Joy shakes up the pet industry by putting purpose at the center of your pups’ nutrition with bundled superfood nutrition, playful packaging designs, and a three percent give-back to help fund women in entrepreneurship and local communities. Bundle x Joy works closely with nutritionists to craft formulas that simplify pet nutrition and create more time for joy with our pups. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, Bundle x Joy offers personalized pet care products and bundles that meet the needs of your furry best friend across food, treats and supplements – all with a new generation of pet people in mind.

“When I launched Bundle x Joy, I knew that I wanted to lean into my West Coast roots growing up in Southern California and now leading our company as a Phoenix-based business. We were beyond excited to work alongside the Local Supplier team in the Southern Pacific region at Whole Foods Market, giving a start-up like ours a chance to launch in the sea of big brands and CPG companies in the pet aisle.”

“We believe that the pet market has largely ignored the majority of the population purchasing pet products, seizing our opportunity as a female-led team to build the pet brand we wish existed.”

Bundle x Joy is one of the many products Whole Foods is introducing in the pet care category. The brand’s distribution into Whole Foods comes at a time where the retailer begins to invest in quality pet care products with ingredients meeting strict quality standards. As stated in its Market Forecasts Top 10 Food Trends for 2023, more than 23 million American households adopted a pet during the pandemic. Now, with a return to the office for many pet parents, a focus on pet’s wellness and palate is more important than ever.

The 7-month-old brand has rolled into retail with eight of its superfood obsessed products: Vibrant, Brave and Golden Dog Food, Glowing and Radiant Supplements and its Best-Selling Ride & Vibe and Rise & Shine Superfood Jerky Bars. Superfoods are packed with nutrients that support both you and your dog’s overall health, which is why Bundle x Joy purposely included nutrient-packed ingredients — like pumpkin, apples, blueberries, chickpeas, flaxseed and more — to keep our four-legged friends happy, healthy and chasing joy.