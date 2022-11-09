Call Of Duty: Best Sidearms In Modern Warfare 2’s Multiplayer

Modern Warfare 2 has a slightly different weapon progression system when compared to the rest of the Call of Duty series. To unlock new weapons, players must level up the weapon “base”. For example, to unlock the X13 Auto sidearm, players must first level the X12 predecessor weapon. This does have some advantages and disadvantages, but it allows players to target specific weapons to unlock without having to reach max rank.





This is slightly less common among the sidearms as most are unlocked through the general leveling system of the game. The secondary weapon category does have a range of weapons for players to utilize from the iconic RPG to the deadly Basilisk revolver. Here are our top picks for the weapons players should utilize when playing Modern Warfare 2.

5/5 RPG-7

The RPG may be one of the most recognizable weapons in modern media as it appears in multiple games and movies. In Modern Warfare 2, this rocket launcher can be extremely versatile and useful once players know when, where, and how to use it effectively. To begin with, the RPG is great at eliminating enemy killstreaks due to its explosive damage.

Although this doesn’t have target locking (also known as missile tracking) like the other launchers in MW2, with good aim and patience, players can find the right time to get a deadly shot onto an enemy helicopter or Wilson. The RPG-7 is also great at eliminating enemy troops. Although this may not be its primary function as a rocket launcher, players can use its explosive radius to take out enemies in cover or out of their line of sight. However, this is more useful on some maps compared to others.

4/5 P890

The P890 is the first sidearm players will unlock in Modern Warfare 2. This pistol at first may seem a little underwhelming, but after some getting used to players may find it to be one of the more useful weapons to keep in their back pocket.

At close range, the P890 does pack a punch with the ability to take out players with 2 shots in very close-quarters scenarios. However, to actually land both shots before the enemy, players will need to get the drop on them by utilizing a more passive play style. After players unlock some attachments for this pistol, its killing potential only gets better. A laser sight can really help to keep the users shots on target and a suppressor will keep players hidden for a short while to help them evade other enemies in the area.

This weapon can also be a great option for destroying utility in silence. With a suppressor, this weapon can be extremely quiet at taking out equipment such as claymores and other explosive traps. This can be a game changer in modes such as Search and Destroy where each life is far more valuable than in other game modes.

3/5 X13 Auto

The X13 Auto may seem familiar to some as the iconic Glock seen in most other first-person shooter titles. To unlock this weapon, players must first level up their X12. The X12 is very similar to the X13, but doesn’t come with the full auto capabilities that this version of the weapon can utilize, for this reason, we recommend taking the X13 over its predecessor. With a few attachments such as an extended barrel, red dot sight and an extended magazine this version of the Glock becomes rather deadly.

It is possible to use this as the main weapon due to its massive damage output capabilities, but similarly to most sidearms, players will struggle to eliminate enemies at range. This becomes especially clear with the full auto mod as the recoil control can get a little hectic when sustained for long periods of time. It’s recommended that players keep this in their pocket for close-quarters engagements, as it does have a VERY fast ready time, meaning players can catch the enemies on the back foot to get the kill.

2/5 Basilisk (Revolver)

The Basilisk brings a unique mechanic to Modern Warfare 2 and acts in a very similar way to the Revolver from the first Modern Warfare (2018). Before the weapon fires, there is a brief pause while the weapon engages with the bullet that’s chambered. This means players need to hold the trigger for a short time before the weapon fires. As long as players time this well with their peaking, they can get the jump on the enemy and deal massive one-shot damage. However, the revolver does have some tricks that fans may be familiar with if they played Modern Warfare 2018.

With the Akimbo perk and snake-shot rounds, players can create a deadly pocket shotgun. This will take some leveling/usage of the revolver but taking it into Invasion or Ground War can make the leveling process much faster and easier due to the increase in players on the enemy team. This setup will likely get nerfed very soon as this is a known issue through Call of Duty, so we recommend utilizing this while we can as this also makes the camo challenges incredibly easy.

1/5 .50 GS (Desert Eagle)

The .50 GS, more commonly known as the Desert Eagle (Deagle for short) is an icon of the Call of Duty series. With incredibly high one-shot damage and decent range, this hand cannon will not let players down in the heat of battle.

The first sight players unlock for the Deagle is a blue dot, which is incredibly useful and can be used across any weapon once unlocked. As players continue to use the Deagle, they’ll unlock more attachments giving them the ability to take on different fights and engagements. As long as players can land their shots, they’ll find the .50 GS to be the most reliable weapon to utilize when the primary won’t get the job done.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

