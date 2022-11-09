Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Fan Reveals Every Map Missing from Previous Modern Warfare Games

A fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveals every map missing from previous Modern Warfare games. There are plenty of iconic maps in the Call of Duty franchise, with some classic fan favorites being revitalized in newer installations of the games, which could be exciting for Modern Warfare 2 players.





Activision has confirmed a Modern Warfare 2 expansion for 2023, which has been described as a full premium release. Although details were not included on what to expect, players can anticipate new content for the game. This means that the addition of classic fan favorite maps could be on the horizon, and some fans already have a wishlist of maps to include. The list of iconic Modern Warfare maps that have not yet been added to Modern Warfare 2 would be a great place to start for Activision.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Brings Back Attachment Tuning

KraKraten posted an image on Reddit that shows every map from the original Modern Warfare trilogy that has not yet been brought back to Modern Warfare 2. Some of these maps are instantly recognizable like Ambush, Crossfire, Bloc, District, Showdown, and Wet Work, all of which are from Call of Duty 4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has supported the addition of previous content so far, such as attachment tuning, and an original Call of Duty map called Taraq that was remade and expanded upon in the newest Modern Warfare addition. Since Activision has been known to add classic maps to newer games, fans are hopeful that the expansion will include some maps featured on the list.

Not only was a fan favorite jungle map brought back for Cold War, but there are a few maps that have consistently been remade and included in the latest Call of Duty games, like NukeTown. Hopefully this list of classic Modern Warfare maps that have not been added to the roster of Modern Warfare 2 will get smaller in the coming months, as Activision should know that the maps play a large role in what distinguishes an exciting Call of Duty multiplayer experience from a poor one.

Modern Warfare 2 fans are asking for Valderas Museum to be brought back, which was showcased in the beta of the game. However, it is unknown if this map will be added back to Modern Warfare 2, as it was controversial with its large open spaces. Fans of Call of Duty may want to put their hopes in the more classic maps to be integrated in the map rotation of Activision’s newest game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

More: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign DLC Seems More Likely Than Ever