Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Player Max Levels Every Weapon

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 player has already max leveled all the weapons in the game. The campaign of Modern Warfare 2 was available from October 20, around a week before its official release, to players who preordered the game. This move allowed gamers to finish the campaign before delving into the competitive and cooperative game modes that came with the final release.





Fans could also earn various bonuses like double XP tokens, operators, and other cosmetic items upon finishing MW2’s campaign. It has just been a few days since Modern Warfare 2 came out on October 28, and many fans have spent a considerable amount of time playing its multiplayer component. One of these users has already leveled up all the weapons in MW2 to the max.

A Reddit user named nothing_in has shared images of the loadout menu in Modern Warfare 2, showing that they have max-leveled all the weapons in the game. The first few images focus on sidearms and launchers, before diving deep into the various types of guns available in MW2. The user mentions that Hardpoint and Invasion game modes are the best places to quickly level up weapons, and state that unlocking gold camos for these MW2 guns is their next goal.

The poster then claims to have played the game for an astounding 160 hours since its release. It looks like they focused heavily on the Hardpoint and Invasion modes in Modern Warfare 2, so it may take other users even longer to max out all guns in the game.

Additional images can be viewed on Reddit.

For those unaware, the process to unlock weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 works a bit differently. Fans get some weapons by simply leveling up their overall account, but they need to individually level up the various guns to unlock new ones. This probably makes the exercise even more difficult, as users will have to play with weapon types that don’t suit their playstyle.

The player nothing_in mentions that M16, JOKR, and Shield were the worst weapons to max out in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and they had the most fun when playing with akimbo revolvers. The poster then shares a helpful tip for fans who have trouble leveling up launchers, as completing objectives also gives points towards weapon XP. Irrespective of the grind and method used, it’s a remarkable achievement to have max-leveled all the guns in MW2 so quickly after its release.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

