Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and DMZ Live Event – How to Watch, and Schedule – GameRiv

Infinity Ward will grant selected creators access to Warzone 2.0 and reveal DMZ worldwide in the CoD Warzone 2.0 event. Here’s how to watch and what to expect in the Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 event.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s gameplay will be revealed in the CoD Warzone 2.0 event hosted by Infinity Ward. Infinity Ward has shared details on the most awaited Battle Royale. However, the most awaited mode, DMZ, remained in the dark.

Fortunately, players will get their first look at the revamped Warzone 2.0 and DMZ in the CoD Warzone 2.0 event. Here’s how to watch the event and what to expect.

Read More: Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock Platinum Camo

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 Event: What to Expect

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is Infinity Ward’s biggest showcase free-to-play of the year. Content creators and players will get access to Warzone 2.0 and the EFT-like game mode DMZ. This event is crucial as it will display the future of free-to-play Call of Duty titles. Furthermore, the event will also showcase an extended preview of Warzone mobile or the long-awaited Project Aurora.

How to Watch Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and DMZ Reveal

The event will go live on Wednesday, November 9, at 12 PM PT / 3:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM GMT. Unfortunately, it will not be live-streamed on Call of Duty’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. However, invited content creators and players will be the only ones to live-stream their gameplay on their respective channels.

I’m incredibly excited to announce that I’ve been invited to Infinity Ward studios in LA to get early hands on gameplay of Warzone 2 and DMZ! I’ll be live this Wednesday on my twitch with the worlds first official look at the new Call of Duty extraction based game mode, DMZ. — ModernWarzone @ Infinity Ward playing DMZ (@ModernWarzone) November 6, 2022

Here are a few content creators who have been invited to live-stream Warzone 2.0 and DMZ:

Read More: Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock Polyatomic & Orion Camo