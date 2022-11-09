Call Of Duty: Warzone – How To Unlock The Lienna 57

Quick Links How to Unlock the Lienna 57 Best Loadout for the Lienna 57

Call Of Duty: Warzone has just released the new Lienna 57 LMG. This LMG is said to be compact, maintain high accuracy from short to medium ranges on the target in continuous fire, and favor stability over speed. As time goes on and additional attachments are added to the weapons catalog, it seems as though the Lienna 57 has the promise of being a great longer-range weapon as well.





With great mid to short-range accuracy and the potential for long-range, it seems like the Lienna 57 will be able to do everything. Who doesn’t want to get their hands on that? Let’s take a look at how you can get your hands on this powerhouse.

How to Unlock the Lienna 57

With the Lienna 57 being the newest addition to the Warzone arsenal, players will want to get their hands on this as soon as possible to finish out the rest of the season on a strong note. As a gun that has the promise to be accurate and effective at short, mid, and potentially long ranges, it will be a race of who can get this weapon in their loadout first to end up as the winner in each match. While this new weapon isn’t in the Season 5 Battle Pass, unlocking it shouldn’t be too hard.

All you will have to do is simply complete the weapon’s in-game challenge. This challenge will have you execute 15 long-range kills with an LMG in either Vanguard or Warzone, that’s it! All you will have to do is aim to eliminate enemies from afar and let the long shot kill notification appear. For some, it may take a match or two, maybe 10, but if you are good at picking off opponents from afar this challenge will be a cakewalk for you. In the end, it is a fairly easy challenge to complete for a new gun that may become your fresh go-to choice for load-outs. Now that you have got everything you need to unlock this new weapon, it’s time to go get it and win that victory!

Best Loadout for the Lienna 57

As far as taking the Lienna 57 to the Warzone goes, you do have some flexibility with scopes but here are some of the attachments that will make sure your Lienna 57 is as deadly as can be.

Slot Attachment Name Optic SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x, or G16 2.5x Muzzle MX Silencer Barrel Frei 432mm Shrouded Under Barrel M1941 Hand Stop Magazine 8mm Klauser 75 Round Drum Stock Wenger NH Adjustable Ammo Lengthened Rear Grip Hatched Grip Perk 1 Tight Grip Perk 2 Fully Loaded

The choice between scopes fully depends on your play style. Go with the G16 2.5x if you are a close-quarters combatant or go with the SVT optic if you like to stay on the fringes of the battlefield. With that, you should have everything you need to get that victory with the Lienna 57 in your hands.

