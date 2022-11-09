Call of Duty: Warzone will remove Rebirth Island ahead of Warzone 2.0 | Digital Trends

Activision announced that Call of Duty: Warzone will relaunch as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera. The game will go offline temporarily on November 16, 2022, before returning on November 28. When it does so, it will only include the large Caldera map; Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep will no longer be playable when Warzone Caldera launches.

Warzone Caldera will be a separate experience from the upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. Activision confirmed that only a standard battle royale playlist will be available in Warzone Caldera and that the free-to-play title will no longer include an in-game store. Your COD points are transferable across Warzone Caldera and Warzone 2.0. Despite that, nothing else will carry over from Caldera to Warzone 2.0. That means all your weapon camos, charms, emblems, and any other cosmetics will remain on Warzone Caldera. It’s currently unclear if those maps will come to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 at a later time.

All of this seems to be done to encourage players to migrate over to the new Warzone 2.0 experience, which launches on November 16, 2022. This free-to-play battle royale is built from the ground up alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, featuring brand-new weapons, progression, and the fresh Al Mazrah map. Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 will share progression systems, allowing players to level up weapons in one game to access them in the other.

Activision confirmed that users who played the original version of Warzone will gain “a few items” to use in Warzone 2.0, but it’s unclear what they are or when they’ll come to the game.

