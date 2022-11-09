Carol Vorderman aims brutal dig at Matt Hancock amid I’m A Celeb debut

The Scottish TV personality and writer went down in I’m A Celeb history after appearing on the show back in 2010 and famously fainting during a live trial.

Having been mocked for the incident since it happened, with many declaring that the faint was faked in order for her to get out of doing any more trials, Carol did not hesitate in joining in the mockery.

Before appearing on the This Morning Carol tweeted: “Join me tomoz on @thismorning talking #ImACeleb with @GillianMcKeith……oooooh smelling salts at the ready x” (sic)

And again an hour before she was on the air, saying: “On ⁦@thismorning⁩ talking @imacelebrity⁩ in about an hour’s time with ⁦@GillianMcKeith⁩….if she hasn’t fainted in the meantime!!! Love you Gillian as you know.”

Carol holding Gillian to rights didn’t stop there, as when the pair were live on air, Carol cheekily called her out.

When asked what she hated most about her stint in the jungle, Gillian admitted: “Everything! It was horrendous! I was out every single day doing trials!”