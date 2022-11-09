CBC Manitoba’s Communities in Focus heads to Norway House | CBC News

At CBC Manitoba, our job is to tell stories that reflect our province’s many people and places.

One way we do that is through Communities in Focus, our community news bureau initiative. The goal of these community visits is to meet people, hear their stories and to then share those stories with the rest of the province and beyond. It’s about reflecting and representing our contemporary province and the people who call this place home.

This fall, we’re visiting the northern parts of the province. Our last stop of the tour is Norway House Cree Nation. A team of journalists will spend time in the community and will be dedicated to listening, learning and sharing stories on issues that matter most to those that live there.

And as our audience, you’ll be able to experience the unique and varied life and culture of each community we put in focus.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Activities are offered in collaboration with Norway House Cree Nation community members and local organizations.

*Note: These events may change so please check back regularly for the most up to date information.*

(CBC Communications)

CBC Community Feast

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

6 to 8 p.m.

This event is by invitation only.

Community journalism workshop: How to raise your digital voice

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

1 p.m.

Helen Betty Osborne Ininiw Education Resource Center

A free workshop with CBC Senior Producer, Community Connection Nadia Kidwai and Social Media Presenter Victoria Ptashnick to develop digital visual storytelling skills:

What makes a good story

Components of digital visual storytelling

Producing your own story

CBC Office Hours

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Food court at Kistapinanihk Mall

Meet CBC Senior Producer, Community Connection Nadia Kidwai and CBC journalist Ethan Butterfield.

This is an opportunity to connect with a CBC journalist and have an informal chat about whatever you’d like them to know about your community.

There’s more to come