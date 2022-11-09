Cher Breaks Silence on Relationship With Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards

Holding Twitter court. Cher is addressing her budding romance with Alexander “AE” Edward for the first time.

The music icon, 76, recently shared a picture of her new beau, 36, via Twitter captioning it “Alexander♥.” One follower responded by asking if he was Cher’s “new man” and the legendary performer simply responded with the smiling hearts emoji.

More supporters subsequently started commenting on the Goddess of Pop’s thread asking her questions about her new relationship. One fan asked if the pair met at Paris Fashion Week, to which Cher replied yes. The actress and the music producer were spotted together for the first time over a week ago. The musician went on to confirm that everyone in her family has met him.

When another admirer told the “I Got You Babe” singer that the music executive better treat her like a queen, she answered, “LIKE A 👑.”

While many of the Burlesque star’s fans had positive things to say, others decided to warn her of Edwards’ past. He previously dated Amber Rose, with whom he shares a son, Slash Electric, 3. The rapper and the model, 39, called it quits in August 2021 after three years of dating. In that same month, the California native admitted he was unfaithful to Rose during their relationship.

“BABE ENGLISH IS MY FIRST LANGUAGE,” the “Believe” songstress wrote via Twitter. “IM [sic] IN ♥️NOT BLINDED BY IT. KNOW WHAT I KNOW….SMOKE DOESNT [sic] ALWAYS MEAN🔥.”

The Oscar winner, for her part, was married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. She shares son Chaz, 53, with Bono, who died in 1998, and son Elijah Blue, 46, with Allman, who died in 2017.

“I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…,” the singer shared in a final response. “Doesn’ [sic] Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

A source also confirmed to Us Weekly that the “If I Could Turn Back Time” performer isn’t fazed by the skepticism over her new relationship.

“Cher knows full well that there’s a lot of skepticism about this romance but she couldn’t care less,” the insider told Us on Wednesday, November 9. “She’s reveling in the attention and saying that she and AE have something very special going on that’s made her feel more alive and sexier than ever.”

The source added: “She’s always been drawn to younger guys, and this is by no means the first fun, no strings attached fling she’s had in recent years. The difference here is that this one feels special, which is why she felt confident to go public as a couple.”