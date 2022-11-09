Cherokee County Genealogical Society to meet Nov. 14

The Cherokee County Genealogical Society is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the community meeting room of the Rusk Public Library, located at 207 E. 6th Street in Rusk. This is a new time of day for the CCGS meeting from past years. No refreshments will be served.

The November CCGS meeting program topic will be “The Mayflower Compact.” The December program will be the always popular “Show and Tell” with emphasis on family photographs.

At their September meeting, the CCGS voted to officially provide unspecified monetary awards to youth in the county for completing family and historical research projects either individually or through youth organizations such as 4-H Club and Scouting badges and projects. The standards for such projects can be found on the Texas State Genealogical Society Web page, txsgs.org. Click on Awards and Grants under the Programs tab at the top of the page, then writing awards. The necessary information is listed under Category VIII-Student Projects. Interested youth will be given the opportunity to speak about their research at a CCGS meeting and to have their research considered for publication in the society’s quarterly magazine, “TREE TALK.”

The society generally meets the second Monday of the month, September-May. Dues are $20.00 per person or $25.00 for a two person household.

For more information about the new CCGS youth awards program and the Nov. 14 CCGS meeting or general CCGS information contact the Cherokee County Genealogical Society by calling 903-586-0135 or sending e-mail to ccgs@suddenlink.net.

The CCGS regular mailing address is P. O. Box 1332, Jacksonville, Texas 75766-1332. The CCGS Web page is Cherokeecountygenealogy.com or facebook.com/CherokeeCGS.