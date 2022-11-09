‘Chloe Madeley relives clothing faux pas at Meghan and Harry’s wedding

Yet this time, the bride – who said she had “tears streaming down” her face when she walked down the aisle, received admiration from many fans for her sleeveless gown with its semi-sheer lace section.

Weight-training expert Chloe has previously stated that she’s proud to show off her lean physique, and she was unconcerned by the convention-defying outfit.

The star, who welcomed her first baby this year, often goes braless, including for outfits on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, when it came to saying “I do” to James, Chloe was so overwhelmed with emotion that her outfit proved to be the last thing on her mind.

“I immediately felt tears streaming down my face,” she recalled, adding: “I tried so hard to keep it together but I couldn’t get a grip on it so in the end I just let myself cry.”