City council sees tennis court project in final stages

The city of Eddyville held its regularly scheduled city council meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 and agenda items included an update on the new tennis courts and a letter from the Kentucky Department of Parks.

During the meeting’s committee reports, Fire Chief Josh Schenk shared that while the county burn ban has been lifted, the state burn ban is still in effect. This means that people can only burn between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. The street department also shared that the salt has been delivered and it’s currently making sure all snow and ice clearing equipment is in working order. The water department hopes to place bids for radio meters next week.

The city council was provided photos of the new tennis courts. According to Eddyville Mayor John Choat, all they need to be complete is the nets. There will also be a handicapped accessible sidewalk put in. In addition, Choat shared with the city council a letter he had received from the Kentucky Department of Parks. In it, the department expressed that it hoped to receive the city’s partnership in improvement projects at state parks. However, no specific projects were mentioned in the letter.