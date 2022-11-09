CMA Awards 2022: See the full list of winners | CNN

CNN
The Country Music Association Awards are being presented on Wednesday night.
First-time nominee Lainey Wilson tops the list of nominees going into the show with six nods, followed by Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton each with five.
The following is a list of CMA Award nominees with the winners indicated in bold. The list will be updated throughout the night.
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs
“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris
“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert
“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson
“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan *WINNER
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
Zac Brown Band
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne *WINNER
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY
“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle *WINNER
Paul Franklin, Steel guitar
Brent Mason, Guitar
Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo
Derek Wells, Guitar
“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi
“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Lainey Wilson
