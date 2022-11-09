CMA Awards 2022: See the full list of winners | CNN





The Country Music Association Awards are being presented on Wednesday night.

First-time nominee Lainey Wilson tops the list of nominees going into the show with six nods, followed by Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Chris Stapleton each with five.

The following is a list of CMA Award nominees with the winners indicated in bold. The list will be updated throughout the night.

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

“Humble Quest” – Maren Morris

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” – Lainey Wilson

“Time, Tequila & Therapy” – Old Dominion

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan *WINNER

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

“Beers On Me” – Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle *WINNER

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

“I Bet You Think About Me” (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

“Longneck Way To Go” – Midland featuring Jon Pardi

“Never Say Never” – Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson