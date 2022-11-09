Complete Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann-762 Breakdown

The Call of Duty franchise has its fair share of fan-favorite weapons, accrued over the course of the last decade or so, but each along with the staples, each new entry adds its own selection of new weapons. While most new weapons are tossed aside after the first week of a Call of Duty‘s release, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s Lachmann-762 certainly isn’t one of them.





Making its debut in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Lachmann-762 is likely the first battle rifle that players will unlock, given to the player after they hit multiplayer rank 16. Offering both automatic fire and single-fire, the Lachmann-762 is the best of both worlds, and its slew of different attachments paves the way for a variety of different build types.

The Best Modern Warfare 2 Lachmann-762 Attachments and Builds

As the first unlockable battle rifle, and the first weapon on the Lachmann platform, players will likely only have a limited number of attachments when first using the Lachmann-762. Once players have progressed the Lachmann-762 to level 13, they’ll then unlock the Lachmann-556, which in turn unlocks the Lachmann Sub, better known as the iconic MP5. The LM-S and the RAPP H can also be unlocked on this platform, and leveling each one to max unlocks even more attachments that can be used on the Lachmann-762.

Since the Lachmann-762 is a battle rifle, the best-suited class for the weapon is one that prioritizes medium-range Modern Warfare 2 combat. For a lethal medium-range Lachmann-762 class, players will want to throw on the LM Aurora 90 Barrel, which increases the damage range and hip accuracy, but also increases movement speed and aim down sight speed. The Lachmann S9 Factory stock will also increase the aim down sight speed, as well as all types of movement speed. The LMK64 rear grip also increases aim down sight speed, and sprint to fire speed. These attachments all ensure that the Lachmann-762 is ready to fire at a moment’s notice, making it an ideal class for just about any firefight.

The final two attachments in this medium-range class are the Polarfire-S muzzle, which offers increased bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness while also giving the weapon sound suppression. The OP-X9 Foregrip is also a great addition for just about any of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s primary weapons, increasing recoil steadiness, hip recoil control and accuracy, and aim walking steadiness. If players are planning to use the Lachmann-762 at longer ranges, then swapping out the rear grip for an optic sight is a good idea.

If players are looking for a harder-hitting, more close-range Lachmann-762 class, and don’t care too much about accuracy, then the LM Aurora 90 Barrel could be swapped out for the 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel, which trades in speed for increased damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. The rest of the attachments listed should work pretty well for a close-range build, though players could equip Hollowpoint bullets for increased damage, although this might not be worth the trade-off of another attachment.

While Modern Warfare 2‘s Weapon Tuning is only just making a comeback, with Infinity Ward presumably doing its best to make it more balanced, players will hopefully be able to use it more consistently from here on out to further customize the Lachmann-762. The Weapon Tuning feature should let players create a Lachmann-762 class that’s all their own, tweaking each attachment so that it delivers the perfect ratio of pros and cons.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

