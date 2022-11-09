Coronation Street spoilers Yasmeen and Stu take relationship on

However, it was soon revealed that it was in fact Stu’s daughter Bridget Woodrow (Beth Vyse) who murdered Charlie.

During a brunch date, Eliza was curious to know more about Stu’s time behind bars, which ultimately left Bridget feeling guilty, knowing their relationship would be based on lies.

With tears in her eyes, Bridget confirmed that she killed Charlie with the help of Stu’s ex-wife Lucy (Lynda Rooke) to cover it up.

Stu told Yasmeen that he thought a stranger had killed Charlie and was confused as to how the situation had unfolded.

Is this really the end of the saga, allowing Yasmeen and Stu to get their life back on track?

