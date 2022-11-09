Couples face 40% inheritance tax hit due to ‘common myth’





A new study has shown 51 percent of Britons asked have the false notion of “common law marriage”, according to Stowe Family Law. This is namely that couples who live together after a certain number of years have the same legal rights as a married couple.

But unfortunately this is not true, and with more couples cohabiting than ever before, it could create issues later down the line. The Government has recently rejected calls for reform to cohabitation laws, as per a report by the Women and Equalities Committee. The committee had called for better protection for cohabiting couples and their children from financial hardship in the event of a separation. However, the Government also addressed another issue where cohabiting couples could come unstuck: inheritance tax. READ MORE: Rishi Sunak faces ‘huge risk’ on state pension triple lock

However, the same cannot be said for cohabiting couples, as the rules do not apply to them in the same way. The same goes for passing on a home, as only married and civilly partnered people can do this without an IHT bill. Claire Chisnall, solicitor at Stowe Family Law, addressed the issue and some of the complications which may ensue. She said: “There is still a belief that if you have been in a cohabiting relationship, specifically over a long period, you would have the same legal rights as if you had been married. This is a myth and has no legal basis. “It leads to many cohabiting couples thinking they don’t need to look at alternative ways of financially protecting themselves, when in fact they do.” READ MORE: Pensioners can get £3,000 extra income guaranteed even if they die

However, cohabiting couples are not entirely powerless in this situation, and there may be alternatives they could wish to consider. One is a cohabitation agreement, allowing unmarried couples to set out their intentions when they first move in together. This could include what would happen to any property if they separated, or arrangements surrounding shared children. Ms Chisnall continued: “These agreements can be persuasive in disputes over property in the future if they are prepared properly. “They may help in an inheritance act claim in the event of the death of one party, if the agreement clearly sets out what the intentions of the parties were in life, and the financial provisions available to them.”

Above all else, cohabiting couples are strongly encouraged to secure a Last Will and Testament. This document clearly lays out a person’s wishes for when they die, and can be helpful in dealing with the estate. Ms Chisnall added this can be vital due to the fact cohabiting couples do not have the same rights in life or death as married couples. She added: “Without a Will, a cohabitee can claim under the Inheritance (provision for family and dependants) Act 1975, if they have been in a relationship for at least the two years up to the point of their partner’s death, and that they were living in the same household as if they were a married couple.” It is worth noting these claims are complicated and expensive to progress, and as a result, any outcome is difficult to predict. The expert concluded: “While the law needs to change in line with the increasing trend of cohabitation, the Government’s response to the report re-enforces the fact that this is unlikely to happen soon. “Therefore, people need to take steps to protect themselves financially, and a cohabitation agreement and Will are two ways to do so.”

