Categories
Business

Cramer’s lightning round: Palantir is a sell


Cenovus Energy Inc: “I like Cenovus. … I wish it gave you a bigger yield, but it’s got great assets.”

Cramer's lightning round: Palantir is a sell

Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: