Crypto infrastructure startup Ramp just raised $70 million despite cooling investor interest in Web3. Here’s the 14-slide pitch deck it used to raise the funds.

Crypto infrastructure startup Ramp has raised $70 million in fresh funds despite a dropoff in investor interest in Web3.

The London-based startup, which was founded in 2017 by Polish entrepreneurs Przemek Kowalczyk and Szymon Sypniewicz, enables users to convert fiat money like US dollars into crypto assets such as NFTs and bitcoin.

Ramp originally targeted Web3 apps with its software development kit but has now expanded its remit to partner with Web2 companies, allowing their users to buy crypto from within their apps.

The Series B round was co-led by sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and Paris-based Korelya Capital with additional participation from Balderton Capital and Cognito Capital. Ramp raised two funding rounds last year including a $53 million Series A round in December.

The fresh fundraise comes against a dropoff in investment into Web3 startups. Around $3.3 billion was pumped into startups in the sector in the third quarter of the year, a near 50% decrease on Q2, according to Crunchbase data.

“After the last round we continued growing fast, and faster than expected,” Ramp CEO Szymon Sypniewicz told Insider. “Our goal is to make Web3 a reality and partnering with Web2 companies helps do that. We realised we would need to spend loads more to do that and meet their expectations so we’re raising more to build out our team and product.”

Ramp will still focus on its payment infrastructure business but told Insider that the market for the wider crypto space had changed with Sypniewicz indicating that “tourists” had now left the space leaving only those still excited by the industry behind.

“We had a lot of inbound interest and there’s a lot of interest in Web3, VC partners have developed long-term, patient interest in the space,” Sypniewicz added.

“Venture people now believe in Web3 but not just opportunistically, so even in a downturn those companies with decent moats around their business models can hope for decent funding whenever they need it.”

Ramp declined to comment on its valuation but told Insider it was a “healthy up round” on its Series A. The funding will go towards adding to the startup’s around 200 employees with Sypniewicz indicating the company had around 70 open roles available as it looks to get licensed in new geographies like France and also expand its presence in Asia.

Check out Ramp’s pitch deck below: